PLANS have been approved for a new emergency response unit- the UVE- which will deal with incidents across the Valencian Community.

The regional government executive rubber-stamped the initiative at a meeting in Orihuela on Friday.

The UVE will be made up of firefighters and forest fire specialists but its formation has been opposed by all of the region’s fire unions.

They claim it is a waste of money and will hinder coordination during emergencies.

Around 100 firefighters gathered outside Orihuela’s Palacio des Marques de Rafal with ministers going in via a back door.

Eggs were thrown at Valencian president, Ximo Puig, who was protected by an umbrella and Policia Nacional officers.

The UVE will provide rapid support to existing emergency services and civil protection teams dealing with forest fires, earthquakes, or weather-related issues like flooding

Last year saw some of the most serious forest fires in the region in over a decade, and the Valencian government believes the onset of climate change will cause an upturn in incidents.