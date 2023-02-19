Spain is set to take in over a hundred Syrian survivors whose homes were destroyed by the deadly earthquake that has already claimed over 38,000 lives.

José Luis Escrivá, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, expressed his sympathy for the ongoing ‘tragedy’ in Syria and declared that Spain will support the most vulnerable Syrian people.

“The earthquake reminds us of the tragedy in Syria in a tremendous way,” he said.

“We will try, within our means, to contribute, and in the coming weeks we are working with UNHCR to bring to Spain, as refugees, more than a hundred people who have been identified as particularly vulnerable refugees in Syria and who have been especially affected by the earthquake.”

Escrivá made the announcement on Thursday at the awards ceremony for the ‘Desalambre’ Awards.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, confirmed last week that Spain does not differentiate between Turkish and Syrian victims of the earthquakes and therefore will assist both countries.

“Spain will of course assist the victims and the Syrian people,” he insisted, adding that efforts will not be spared and Turkey will not be abandoned.

“As long as there is a possibility of finding people alive, Spanish cooperation and the Spanish government will be there,” he stressed.

