3 bedroom Villa for sale in Naquera with pool - € 330,000

Náquera, Valencia 3 beds 3 baths € 330,000

Wonderful villa for sale in Nàquera, located in a consolidated urbanisation with social club, sports courts and surrounded by the mountains that characterise the town. The property, of 270m2 built on two floors and a semi-basement, stands on a plot of 743m2 with swimming pool, barbecue, gazebo and various terraces. The main floor, of 89m2 built, is distributed in a spacious living-dining room, independent kitchen, complete bathroom and a bedroom. It also has a wonderful terrace with views of the mountains. The upper floor, of 86m2, has two complete bathrooms and two bedrooms, one of which is… See full property details