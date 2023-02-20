OVER 4,000 people took part in Sunday’s Solidarity against Cancer walk in La Nucia, after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

The five kilometre trek between the Ciutat Esportiva and the El Captivador environmental education centre became a trail of green with participants wearing the special event t-shirts.

Despite a few early drops of rain, the weather turned sunny for the event which was about raising money through raffle ticket sales for the Spanish Association Against Cancer and Anemone Association.

The La Nucía Cancer Association described the 12th solidarity march as a ‘great success’.

“We are very pleased with the response with people coming en masse with raffle tickets and solidarity backpacks being sold out”, they said.

La Nucia mayor, Bernabe Cano, said: “We must thank 120 La Nucia and regional companies that collaborated and donated prizes.”