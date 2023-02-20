FORECASTS of temperatures in the mid-twenties this week will finally give expats reason to gloat to friends and family members back home after a storm-wracked winter.

Malaga city can expect clear skies with scattered clouds and temperatures ranging from a brisk 12 to a balmy 23 degrees.

Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, has predicted ‘warmer than normal’ temperatures for Andalucía across the board all week.

The warm snap should peak on Wednesday, with clear skies and temperatures of up to 23 degrees and a light breeze in the afternoon.

The outlook is a little gloomier for next weekend, predictably, with the possibility of cold snaps and showers.

But the good weather news comes after weeks of storms, strong winds and some heavy rainfall that has caused severe damage to the coastline and beaches in Malaga province.

The incoming weather should finally allow repair work to begin on the damage caused by the recent storms.

But the one blot on the horizon is the threat of ‘calima’ rain coming in from the Sahara Desert that could blanket the land in red dirt and lead to mud deposits affecting roads and transportation.

