NICOLE Kidman stayed just outside of Palma during filming for Lioness in what is dubbed the ‘the Beverly Hills of Mallorca’, at the island’s most expensive property, Villa Solitaire. It was put up for sale last summer for €65 million.

View from Villa Solitare, from Engel and Volkers

The Oscar winning actress’s home of choice while filming was none-other than the avant-garde property, designed by Italian architect Matteo Thun. It’s located in Son Vida, one of the oldest neighbourhoods on the island known for its glamour and exclusivity.

The stunning villa stretches over a plot of 4,250m2, is spread across four floors and enjoys significant privacy nestled against the backdrop of rolling hills. The glass façades make a feature of the unrivaled views of the Mediterranean and Palma city, which on the first floor, at the click of a button, recede to bring the outside in. The second-floor houses seven bedrooms accessible via a glass elevator. Above, on the rooftop, there is an open-air cinema and jacuzzi.

Villa Solitaire from Engel and Volkers

Outside a dip can be enjoyed in one of the two stacked swimming pools whilst being surrounded by verdant sprawling gardens. Dining can be experienced alfresco on the patio beside a fire pit.

The basement doesn’t shy away from luxury either, it’s equipped with a garage-cum-nightclub, wellness centre complete with Turkish baths and a gym.

The actress is reported to have rented the opulent property for €120,000 for two weeks. Kidman has raved about her time in Mallorca, sharing many photos on her social media and writing she would soon be back.

