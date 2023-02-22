THE prestigious Latin Grammy awards are leaving the United States for the first time and will be staged in Andalucia this November in a three-year deal.

The announcement came in Sevilla on Wednesday, but the specific dates and the host city were not named, though Sevilla appears to be the front-runner.

The Latin Grammys were first held in Los Angeles in 2000.

Last year, they took place in Las Vegas, where Spanish artist Rosalía won best album for ‘Motomami’.

Andalucia president, Juan Manuel Morena Bonilla, met with the Latin Recording Academy CEO, Manuel Abud on Wednesday.

Both parties described the deal as ‘historic’ and ‘unprecedented’.

Manuel Abud said: “That the Latin Grammys are leaving the US for the first time is a cause for special celebration and what better place to hold them than in Andalucia.”

The agreement includes two major concerts in the lead up from September and a full week of at least eight events during ‘Latin Grammy Week’.

Juan Manuel Morena Bonilla said: ”This will be an historic event for Andalucia and for culture.”

He would not been drawn into naming the host city, but asked about Sevilla’s chances, the president commented: “I think Sevilla has more than enough requirements for its link with the Latin world and for being very used to organising large events.”

READ MORE: