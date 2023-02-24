VETERAN Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos’ international days are over after being told by the recently-appointed national coach that he did not figure in his plans.

The player slammed Luis de la Fuente for deciding not to pick him regardless of his future performances.

The Paris Saint-Germain central defender said he wished he could have played more for the national team and that his time with ‘La Roja’ would have ended in a better way.

“I think this trajectory deserved to end either through a personal decision or because my performance was not worthy of the national team anymore, not because of age or other reasons,” 36-year-old Ramos said.

The former Real Madrid star said he ‘admired’ and was ‘jealous’ of veterans like Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, who are still thriving with their national teams.

Ramos had already been dropped by former coach Luis Enrique, and did not even make it to Spain’s World Cup squad in Qatar last year.

He helped Spain win the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, and the World Cup in 2010.