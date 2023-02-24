Gibraltar will observe a minute’s silence on the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine at noon. Alongside the UK, the Government of Gibraltar announced that it would pause for a minute on the 24th of February to mark the beginning of the war that has taken the lives of over 8,000 civilians.
