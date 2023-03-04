THE province of Malaga is full of photogenic places and it seems that instagram users agree.

In fact, according to the travel website Holidayguru, Malaga is the most ‘instagrammable’ Andalucian province of all.

Malaga’s extensive fusion of nature and architecture, together with perfect natural lighting make infallible ingredients to take amazing snaps.

Photos which are then usually shared on social media, with instagram being the world’s number one photo app on mobile devices.

While it is true that Malaga City, with 8 million snaps shared on the popular social media site, is not the most Instagram Andalucian city, with Sevilla (10.7 million) and Cordoba (8.4 million) being more popular, Malaga province as a whole tops the charts thanks to Marbella and Fuengirola the main province’s highlights, with 5.8 million and 1 million photos uploaded to instagram respectively.

