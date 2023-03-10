THE NUMBER of people in Spain hospitalised with Covid-19 has risen by 9.7% in just a week, while the number of such patients in intensive care units (ICUs) has also gone up, by 11.9%.

The central Health Ministry reported today, Friday, that there were 2,006 coronavirus cases receiving hospital treatment across the country, with 94 in the ICU.

Broken down by region, there are 151 Covid-19 patients in Andalusia right now, compared to 134 the week before. This is a rise of 12.6%. There are three ICU patients, while four people have died in the last week after a positive coronavirus test.

The Canary Islands has 126 Covid-19 patients, a rise of 13 compared to last week. There are six ICU patients and there have been four deaths in the last week.

The Valencia region currently has 199 Covid-19 patients, compared to 173 the week before. That’s a rise of 15%. There are 16 ICU patients while seven people have died after testing positive in the last seven days.

Madrid currently counts on 381 Covid-19 patients, a fall of three percent compared to last week. There are 13 ICU patients and 11 deaths reported.

Until now, the winter season had not seen a significant uptick in coronavirus cases. Spain is, however, suffering a second wave of the flu after an initial outbreak in October and November.

