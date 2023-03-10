HIT BBC1 detective series The Mallorca Files is back on the island.

Filming of the third series started in Palma’s Plaza Cort yesterday, with more scenes to be shot across the island in the coming weeks.

The popular BBC series enjoyed great success in the first two series averaging two million viewers per episode.

The show focuses on Welsh Detective Constable Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys), and German detective Max Winter (Julian Looman) as they solve crimes on the island.

Cosmopolitan Pictures founder Ben Donald said the series came from ‘a desire to create feel-good action-driven cop shows like the ones I grew up with’ and to ‘rebrand and refresh the Anglo-German relationship on television’.

Filming on the second series was interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

