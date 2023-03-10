A GIBRALTAR man who held a handsaw to a woman’s neck and threatened to cut her throat on Christmas Day got seven months prison time.

Stuart Harrison, 34, of Laguna Estate, pleaded guilty to Actual Bodily Harm and Threats to Kill at the Magistrates Court and was sentenced on Thursday.

The attack occurred on Christmas Day last year when Harrison grabbed the woman by the neck in an argument.

He then struck her on the face, giving her a cut on the lip.

Not content with that, Harrison then held a handsaw that measured a foot and a half just an inch from her neck.

“I’m going to cut your throat,” he said.

The victim of the attack later got in touch with the police.

Uniformed officers arrived in the early hours of Boxing Day to arrest Harrison.

He spent the rest of the festivities in a cell and will spend some more time behind bars after this latest ruling.

Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Pitto called it a ‘terrifying’ attack during the course of the hearing.

The sentencing of the man came as the Royal Gibraltar Police got tough on domestic violence on the Rock.

Minister for Justice and Equality Samantha Sacramento last November introduced wide-ranging powers to avert and punish this sort of cowardly attacks.

The new law allowed judges and even police chiefs to issue restraining orders to protect victims from attack or injury.

