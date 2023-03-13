2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 345,000

Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 345,000

Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in El Campanario. Its interior consists of kitchen with a window, utility room, ample living room with direct access to the south-west facing terrace, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Gated complex with 24h security. Garage and storage room. Lovely gardens and pool area. Right next to the complex there is El Campanario Golf & Country Clubhouse with a gym, spa, indoor pool, 9-hole golf course and restaurant. Convenient access to A-7 highway. All amenities are within a short drive…