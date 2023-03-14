GIBRALTAR celebrated Commonwealth Day on Monday to mark a year that saw it come closer to the community of former British nations after it left the European Union.

The Commonwealth flag flew proudly from a new eight metre pole at its namesake Commonwealth Park as the British overseas territory marked the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia said the Rock ‘has invested time and resources into developing business and social relationships with other member states’.

The theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day is ‘Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future’.

Even though Gibraltar is only a member of the Commonwealth by virtue of it being part of the UK, it has managed to get its views across on key issues.

“Gibraltar continues to have an input when discussing the prevalent matters of climate change, growth, youth affairs, peace and prosperity with the entire Commonwealth Family of Nations,” Garcia said.

It follows a year when Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento hosted the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference with over 20 delegates from British islands and the Mediterranean region.

Gibraltar also worked to expand its business ties with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

It also sent young representatives to the Commonwealth Youth Forum in Rwanda and the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Trinidad and Tobago.

More recently, it held an essay competition on the importance of Commonwealth membership among all levels of school pupils and university students.

Over 2.6 million people marked Commonwealth Day across the globe.

ALSO READ: