Europe’s longest classic car race, the Spain Classic Raid IX, will burn rubber through the streets of Ronda tomorrow.

The participants of this race are scheduled to make a pitstop at the town’s bullring on Saturday March 18 before revving on.

The route runs from Cadiz to Santander, spanning the length of Spain, over eight days and eight stages.

The Ronda stage is set to be the first leg of the journey, commencing in Cadiz and concluding in Antequera, covering a total distance of 2,000 kilometres.

Contenders in the III Iberian Classic Raid. Credit: Spain Classic Raid

The participants will be covering an average of 250 kilometres per day, with the entire rally being split into eight different stages.

The event will feature a grand total of 140 cars, all of which are aged 25 years or older.

Among these impressive classic vehicles are a 1956 Willys Jeep and a 50-year-old Land Rover.

These vintage models will be pitted against a couple of Citroën 2 CVs, a Renault 12 family car, several Renault 4s, and even a few Toyota RAV4s, which have now become classics in their own right as the first SUV in history.

