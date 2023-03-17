STRIKE action at southern Spain’s most renowned monument, the Alhambra in Granada, threatens ripple effects on tourists over Easter.

The Works Council of the Alhambra and the Generalife has announced two days of strike action at the Nasrid monument during Holy Week in protest of the lack of staff and outsourcing of services.

The strike, called for April 5 and 6, Holy Wednesday and Holy Thursday, prior to Good Friday, is endorsed by the monument’s staff, who at a general assembly last December backed the committee for any actions in defence of their labour rights.

As in previous rallies, the committee will denounce the ‘considerable’ lack of staff and the outsourcing of the surveillance and maintenance services of the monument, which, according to the unions, seriously endangers the preservation and conservation of the monument.

The works council has estimated that 200 new posts are needed to avoid privatisation and to be able to offer a quality service to visitors.

