THE Gibraltar Sea Scouts bagpipe band made a stunning surprise appearance at a Malaga concert by legendary violinist Andre Rieu.

Halfway through the show, the band marched into the Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, aweing the 10,000 people watching the show.

The band then joined the 60 piece Johann Strauss orchestra on stage and performed Highland Cathedral before marching off.

They returned at the end for an encore with their own version of Amazing Grace.

Pipe Major Tarik El-Yabani said he was “incredibly proud and thankful” that his pipers and drummers could perform at this level.

“This is undoubtedly our highest profile engagement to date,” said El-Yabani.

“It has not been easy giving up more of their free time during the week and even the weekend to rehearse for this, but it was all worth it for this exhilarating experience.”

The group, more used to marching down Main Street in parades, only had one rehearsal with Rieu before their big moment.

And the Dutch violinist was so impressed, he even asked the band to join him and his famed Johann Strauss Orchestra for the other stops in Barcelona and Madrid.

After the show, El-Yabani presented Reus with a Sea Scouts shield as a souvenir of their visit.

A group of Gibraltarians watched the show from the stands supporting their friends and family.

