The Spanish government is going to splash out €1.3 million to spruce up the Costa del Sol’s beaches for the summer season.
Fourteen seaside towns along the Malaga province coastline will benefit from the revamp.
The work will involve adding sand, reshaping the coastline and removing debris that washed up on 39 different beaches.
This emergency measure aims to repair the damage caused by the ferocious Levante storm in February.
The Government sub-delegate in Malaga province confirmed that the work will begin immediately after the storm season ends.
Which towns and beaches are getting a makeover?
Nerja: La Torrecilla, El Chucho and El Playazo beaches
Torrox: Ferrara beach and promenade, El Peñoncillo and Calaceite beach
Algarrobo: Algarrobo beach
Vélez-Málaga: Torre del Mar, Chilches and Valle-Niza beaches
Rincón de la Victoria: El Rincón and Los Rubios beaches
Malaga: Guadalmar, Malagueta-Caleta and El Palo beaches
Torremolinos: La Carihuela and Bajondillo beaches
Benalmádena: Malapesqura and Santa Ana beaches
Fuengirola: Santa Amalia and San Francisco beaches
Mijas: Los Cordobeses, El Bombo and Calahonda beaches
Marbella: Cabopino-Puerto de La Bajadilla, La Fontanilla, Casablanca and San Pedro Alcántara
Estepona: El Cristo, Atalaya Isdabe, El Pirata, El Padrón, Saladillo, Benamara and Arena Beach (Casasola)
Manilva and Casares: Sabinillas, Paloma, Ancha beaches and next to the Manilva river
