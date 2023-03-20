The Spanish government is going to splash out €1.3 million to spruce up the Costa del Sol’s beaches for the summer season.

Fourteen seaside towns along the Malaga province coastline will benefit from the revamp.

The work will involve adding sand, reshaping the coastline and removing debris that washed up on 39 different beaches.

This emergency measure aims to repair the damage caused by the ferocious Levante storm in February.

The Government sub-delegate in Malaga province confirmed that the work will begin immediately after the storm season ends.

Credit: CORDON PRESS

Which towns and beaches are getting a makeover?

Nerja: La Torrecilla, El Chucho and El Playazo beaches

Torrox: Ferrara beach and promenade, El Peñoncillo and Calaceite beach

Algarrobo: Algarrobo beach

Vélez-Málaga: Torre del Mar, Chilches and Valle-Niza beaches

Rincón de la Victoria: El Rincón and Los Rubios beaches

Malaga: Guadalmar, Malagueta-Caleta and El Palo beaches

Torremolinos: La Carihuela and Bajondillo beaches

Benalmádena: Malapesqura and Santa Ana beaches

Fuengirola: Santa Amalia and San Francisco beaches

Mijas: Los Cordobeses, El Bombo and Calahonda beaches

Marbella: Cabopino-Puerto de La Bajadilla, La Fontanilla, Casablanca and San Pedro Alcántara

Estepona: El Cristo, Atalaya Isdabe, El Pirata, El Padrón, Saladillo, Benamara and Arena Beach (Casasola)

Manilva and Casares: Sabinillas, Paloma, Ancha beaches and next to the Manilva river

READ MORE: