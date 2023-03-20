Thousands of cyclists are set to take over the streets on Sunday in a massive protest against Malaga council and its lack of bike lanes throughout the city.

Cycling association Ruedas Redondas (Round Wheels) is leading the protest and wants the council to make Malaga more bike friendly and install more bike lanes.

The group referenced a 2022 study by Bicycle Barometre who surveyed cyclists about what the biggest fear was when cycling through Malaga.

A total of 71% said vehicles were their greatest fear.

“In 2023 the network of urban bike lanes in Malaga will amount to a mere 46km, taking into account that the network dedicated to motorised transport is more than 1200km,” a Ruedas Redondas spokesperson said.

“This is a figure well below that of the large Spanish and European capitals.

“We want our city to occupy its rightful place in terms of active and sustainable mobility in Europe and in the world, as many other cities are already doing.”

The group is calling citizens to the ‘bicifestation’ on March 26 at 11am and is promising a peaceful protest.

The cyclists will start from the port esplanade, and they will cycle east to El Palo before returning to the starting point.

A protest in February in 2021 attracted more than 5,000 people.

READ MORE: