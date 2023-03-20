SPAIN has dropped three places on the list of the happiest countries in the world.

It has fallen to 32nd position, coming below Saudi Arabia and UAE, according to the annual Gallup poll.

The report ranks Finland as the happiest country in the world for the sixth year running, one of eight European countries to have made it into the top ten.

The Global Happiness Index looks at 137 countries and interviews 100,000 people to score countries between one and ten.

Denmark and Iceland came in second and third, while the UK fell two positions compared to last year coming in at 19th.

Despite the emotional toll the pandemic caused, global happiness has not been significantly impacted.

People have also reported more acts of kindness in 2022 than before the pandemic.

War-torn Afghanistan and economically-hit Lebanon occupy the bottom two spots again.

The World Happiness Report is published on March 20, International Day of Happiness.

