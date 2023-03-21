Magaluf beach is gearing up once again to host hard tackles and flying sand as the annual Majorca Beach Rugby tournament returns.

Traditionally held over two days during the May bank holiday weekend, this year it will take place on the weekend of April 29-30.

This year will see an enormous array of 70 teams, each consisting of seven players, competing to bring the trophy home.

Rugby players, beach lovers and party goers will pour into the Mediterranean island from traditional rugby-playing countries like England, Ireland, Wales, France and Scotland.

But the tournament will also see entrants from far flung novice rugby-playing countries including the USA, Germany and the Netherlands throwing their hats into the ring.

There will also be a couple of local teams of Mallorcans in the mix, but for most people on the island the festivities are a wild spectacle.

The popularity of the competition has exploded since its inaugural tournament 14 years ago, where only ten teams rocked up.

It was founded by former England and Leicester Tigers tighthead prop Steve Redfern in 2009 and has gone from strength to strength in the intervening years.

Apart from 2020 and 2021 when, like all public events, it was derailed for two years by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the Friday, the teams and players begin to arrive and some warm-up games may be played, but the biggest attraction for many rugby players is the opening night party.

The teams are divided by gender and organised into pools and the knock out games are played on the Sunday.

