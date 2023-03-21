Gibraltarian culture will be thrown into the spotlight with the publication of Gibraltarians and their Language: twenty-one linguistic biographies.

The book forms part of a collaboration between the University of Vigo and the University of the Balearic Islands as well as Gibraltarian author and book council member M. G. Sanchez.

The study will explore Gibraltarian attitudes to language through a series of ‘linguistic biographies’ which will contain a narrative of each person’s relationship to language. The biographies will delve into whether English, Spanish or Llanito was spoken at home, with friends in school and how ideas around language developed in their formative years.

The Minister for Culture has hailed the project ‘an exciting, major development in the study of our language, and so relevant to who we are.’

