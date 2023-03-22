A 28-year-old Irish rugby coach has been handed a suspended two year prison sentence for sexually abusing a girl on his team.

The Mallorca-based coach admitted that he had abused his position of responsibility to inappropriately touch and hug the 12-year-old girl.

The offences, which took place between 2016 and 2019, involved coming up with pretexts to massage her legs.

He also went onto WhatsApp to ask her for naked pictures, try and convince her to meet him for sexual encounters and even propose orgies.

The prosecution initially sought a six-year prison sentence for the continuous crime of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age through abusing his position.

But a plea deal was reached today by which the reduced sentence was agreed and financial compensation of €9,000 paid to the girl who was traumatised by her experience.

Jail sentences of two years or under are automatically suspended in Spain, meaning the coach will escape time behind bars.

READ MORE: