A YOUNG artist has won an award voted by the people who went to see an exhibition in Gibraltar’s John Mackintosh Hall.

Bayside school student David Llamas said his People’s Choice Award winning work ‘The Concept of Life’ is his ‘most ambitious yet’.

Minister of Culture John Cortes congratulated the young artist and said it was part of the Rock’s ‘Cultural Renaissance’.

A total of 64 votes were handed in during a two-week period to choose the winner.

“This piece marks the final chapter of my personal investigation into how anatomy can be expressed as a form of art,” Llamas said in a government statement.

“The principal message of this piece was to highlight how the medical and pharmaceutical industries may glorify certain practices to make health and well-being seem replaceable.”

He called it his ‘biggest and most ambitious one yet’, adding he ‘appreciated having the opportunity to share it with public in this exhibition’.

Gibraltar Cultural Services gave Llamas a £100 prize for his winning piece.

Voters handed in their slips at the John Mackintosh Hall reception to make sure they only got one vote each.

“The People’s Choice is a very special award, as it shows how well an artist connects with the public,” Cortes said.

“I am not surprised, as David is a highly talented artist, and one of a crop of talented young people who are making a tremendous statement in what I like to call our Cultural Renaissance.”

The minister said the piece was a testament ‘to the work of their teachers and of others in our rich artistic community who inspire them’.

