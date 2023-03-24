Plans for a controversial mega solar farm on Mallorca are going ahead despite strong opposition from environmentalists.

The Balearic government this week gave the final tick of approval to a photovoltaic megapark in Es Rafalot with 80,000 solar panels on the slopes of the protected Serra de Tramuntana.

The park will occupy 32 hectares and be located at the foot of Tramuntana mountain.

Environmentalists against the project have said the decision to develop the megapark at the location ‘degraded’ the area.

But Mallorca President Francina Armengol said the green energy investment was essential towards achieving the goal of 35% renewable energy production by 2030.

Mallorca Vice President Juan Pedro Yllanes added: “the energy transition represents an important opportunity to diversify our economy and create stable and quality jobs.”