THE GUARDIA CIVIL has dismantled a criminal gang that committed violent robberies in public establishments and homes in the Torre Pacheco and Campo de Cartagena areas of Murcia.

Operation Game Rol started after a series of robberies committed in homes, gambling halls, and tobacconists were reported to authorities.

The probe led to the arrest of 16 individuals for crimes such as robbery with force, violence and intimidation, vehicle theft, illegal human trafficking and drug trafficking.

It is suspected that the detainees were involved in a total of 80 crimes and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Guardia seized a revolver with ammunition, 28 vehicles, bladed weapons, 26,000 euros, 600 packs of tobacco, marijuana, ecstasy, gloves, and balaclavas during the operation.

A stolen van was recovered after it had been abandoned in a rural area after committing an assault.

The criminal organisation was hierarchical, and each member was given in a specific task. They monitored their victims, found out their daily routines, and formulated escape routes before committing the robberies.

The investigation found that the assaults were generally carried out using stolen vehicles, and at least four people were involved to ensure the success of the operation.

