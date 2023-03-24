The Guardia Civil’s first ever female director-general, María Gámez, resigned her post yesterday.

Her resignation comes amid the ‘barracks’ scandal, in which several commanders of the force stand accused of corruption related to building works on a number of barracks.

Gámez, 54, made the announcement flanked by four lieutenant generals, blaming the implication of her husband, lawyer Juan Carlos Martinez, in a separate corruption case relating to his business for her departure.

She declared her wish to protect her family and the reputation of the institution, which has the Mediador and Cuarteles investigations already hanging over its head.

Gámez had taken the job just over three years earlier in January 2020.

During her inauguration she spoke about her belief in gender equality and her desire to increase the representation of women in leadership roles.

Although the current proportion of women within the Guardia Civil is only 9%, the institution is considering reserving a percentage of job openings for female applicants.

Gamez, from Cadiz, has held several positions in the Junta de Andalucía, including the Junta’s delegate of Innovation, Science and Enterprise in Malaga, and the highest representative of the Andalusian government in the province.

She was also the PSOE candidate for mayor of Malaga city in 2011 and 2015.

