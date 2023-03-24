A LOCAL business in Coin is taking the lead in a potentially life-saving initiative to train people to use defibrillators (AEDs).

On Monday and Tuesday (March 27 and 28) Kelly Summerell has organised sessions at the Colegio Nuestra Señora de Lourdes in the Malaga town to teach five members of staff to use a defibrillator, which the business has installed at the school.

Kelly is hoping that the initiative will encourage others within the community to install and train on how to use defibrillators.

She is the owner of Mediterranean Homes, a family-run real estate business in the Guadalhorce Valley.

She explained: “I’ve decided to sponsor and install AEDs along with full training in CPR for up to five people in local buildings in the towns and villages where we work.

“Predominantly, we look for areas that have a high footfall of people in an effort to help save lives, as we firmly believe that taking this initiative will encourage others throughout the region to do the same. “At the moment, I’m currently speaking with the Colegio Nuestra Señora de Lourdes a place that is very close to me and my brother Tyler as it’s the school we attended. We will be installing an AED along with training for five people at the school next week.”

She added: “If you’re interested in helping us on our mission, we are currently establishing a list of professionals that can help train others in CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation/chest compressions) as well as how to use an automated external defibrillator. If you know of anyone that offers courses in first aid, then we would love to hear from you or them.”

For those people as well as business owners interested in becoming involved in sponsoring an AED in your location, please get in touch at the following email address: info@mediterraneanhomes.eu.

You can follow also follow Facebook group “Defibrillator Locations on the Costa del Sol” .

More information is available on the Mediterranean homes blog here.

Why should I get a defibrillator for my community, workplace, or school?

Did you know?

Less than 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Two big factors that play a part in this are:

There are not enough people prepared to perform CPR when someone has a cardiac arrest.

There are not enough defibrillators.

By having a defibrillator available to you and by training people in CPR, you can play an important role in saving more lives and show that you care. A public access defibrillator (PAD) can save a person’s life in an emergency, especially in places where it may take longer for an ambulance to arrive.

Businesses, schools, and communities can help us create a region of life savers. Having a defibrillator and training large groups of people in CPR means they’ll know what to do if someone has a cardiac arrest. Be ready for that day.