EASYJET, the British low-cost operator, has reopened its summer operations base in Malaga airport and will connect the Costa del Sol with 15 European destinations over the coming months, including a new connection to Lyon (France).

Since 2021, the airline has maintained a strategy of having an operations centre on the Costa del Sol during the peak summer season, which permits the volume of connections to be expanded.

Specifically, this summer will see 1.8 million seats on offer to meet the demand of the high-season.

Flight routes this year will permit easier connections between Malaga and the following destinations: Amsterdam, Basel, Belfast, Berlin Brandenburg, Bristol, Geneva, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Luton, London Southend, London Gatwick, Lyon, Manchester, Milan Malpensa and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

These connections will also allow the increase in arrivals of passengers from these markets.

Since easyJet started operations in Spain 27 years ago with a first flight linking Barcelona with London-Luton in 1996, the airline has carried more than 220 million passengers to and from Spain.



During these years, easyJet has grown to connect Spain with Europe and the United Kingdom through 172 routes and has three current bases, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

