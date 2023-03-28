Amid a barrage of bright economic news – including GDP growth of 5.5% last year – Spain faces a deficit in one of its traditional strengths: a lack of waiters.

With bookings for Easter weekend up 20% on last year, there is concern among tourism chiefs that the supply of labour will be unable to meet demand.

The after effects of the pandemic are still lingering, with claims that it continues to put workers off from the tourism and hospitality industry.

Coupled with hotels forecasting occupancy to be at 90% throughout the whole summer season, Spain will need at least 60,000 additional workers in the sector.

Leading companies such as Meliá have been looking for young talent on social networks, while hospitality schools in Madrid have taken the unusual step of guaranteeing their students a job upon graduation.

The extraordinary measures have been brought about by expectations of a record number of tourists – exceeding last year’s 71 million – hitting Spain’s beaches and cities this year.

And this in spite of inflation and global economic and political uncertainty seeing a projected rise in prices of up to 20% this summer.

READ MORE: