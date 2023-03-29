A 26-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting four schoolgirls in Badalona´s Roman Museum has been arrested.

The alleged criminal is believed to have inappropriately touched the minors, who attend a school in Barcelona´s town Arenys de Munt, during their school visit to the museum.

The alleged events were reported to the police by the pupils’ teachers.

The guide was arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra

Museum’s Director Margarita Abras has explained that the accused does not work for the museum, but is employed by an external company that is in charge of touring the visitors.

It has been reported that the alleged aggressor will not lead any museum visit until the police investigation is completed.