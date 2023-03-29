It’s an experience none of the 60-strong flamenco box playing group will forget – the King and Queen of Spain walked in among them, pulled up boxes of their own and joined in a rendition of the rumba classic ‘Ali Ali Oh’.
WATCH: King Felipe IV of Spain and Queen Leticia join in with public flamenco box playing performance in Cadiz
ByWalter Finch
