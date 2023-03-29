SIX-TIME Grammy winners, the Black Eyed Peas, will be the stand-out act at this year’s Brilla Torrevieja festival.

The hip-hop group featuring will.i.am will take to the stage at Torrevieja’s Antonio Soria Park on August 11.

The band is famous for hits like ‘I Gotta Feeling’ and ‘The Time’, and have recorded eight studio albums.

The Peas gig will feature tracks from their latest album ‘Elevation’, which includes collaborations with artists such as Anitta, Shakira and Daddy Yankee.

Tickets go on sale this Sunday, and will be one of only four performances the band will be giving in Spain this summer along with dates at Cadiz, Marbella, and Mallorca.

The third Brilla Torrevieja festival will run between July 30 and August 20.

Other confirmed artists are top Spanish singers Melendi and India Martinez, along with veteran rock performer, Loquillo.

Festival promoter, Javier Riquelme, said that more acts will be named for the event which ‘promises visitors a unique experience that encompasses all the demand for family, cultural, musical and gastronomic leisure both in Torrevieja and its surroundings’.