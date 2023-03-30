A 69-YEAR-OLD British man has been jailed as investigations continue into Sunday’s killing of his wife at their Lomas de Cabo Roig urbanisation home on the Orihuela Costa

An Orihuela domestic violence court judge ordered the unnamed Brit to go to prison as homicide and gender violence charges are pursued against him.

The 64-year-victim- named as Anne Marie- died as a result of several stab wounds.

It is the first death of the year in the Valencian Community as a result of domestic violence with many town halls across the region holding periods of silence in Anne Marie’s memory.

Her husband sustained a stab wound in his stomach and was treated at Elche’s Vinapolo hospital.

Once he was discharged after a few days, he was hauled off for an appearance before the Orihuela judge on Wednesday.

The British couple had retired and moved to Spain in 2017.

The man had been on the VioGen gender violence database for a case opened by the Guardia in 2019.

The probe was shelved the following year, however, after the victim failed to file a police report nor take legal action.

Several neighbours said that fights between the couple were ‘very frequent’ and they came to blows on ‘several occasions’.

One resident reported that the couple ‘drank a lot’ and that he saw Anne Marie semi-clothed and barefoot in the street with scratches on her body.