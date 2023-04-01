A child should be given the opportunity to develop into the person they want to be, to learn what and how they want to learn, to discover and pursue a future that is theirs, designed by them. In this world we speak of, in which the outdated traditional education system seems to have reached its limits, a new approach to learning emerges. Welcome Brave Generation Academy, a new method of schooling that is changing the face of education as we know it.

THE MISSION: To empower young generations with the resources they need to succeed in life, through educational and personal development programmes.

Brave Generation Academy (BGA) addresses the need for change in education, exploring the challenges faced by learners of the modern world. In a six-episode documentary series, BGA highlights their fight for a more personalised and empowering education system, the traditional education model versus the BGA hybrid education model, and the stories of founders and co-workers who are developing it, plus families and learners who have benefited from it.

BGA has introduced the concept of hybrid learning – a three-pillar approach combining online academics, personalised skill development, and community-based projects whilst attending a learning centre or ‘hub’. The academic side is provided through an online platform on which the courses are designed and supported by specialist professors and tech wizards, exclusively for BGA. The documentary covers the premise behind this innovative approach to secondary education which provides the freedom and flexibility of working at one’s own pace alongside tutor support, mentor support, and on-site socialisation, as well as being immersed in the community and acquiring skills outside of academia, allowing learners to find their passions and follow their own path.

The BGA model removes the idea of hierarchy in school with all ages studying together, bullying is taken out of the equation as each individual is equal. Every learner has the same opportunities, and each is in charge of their own future. Location is not a factor with BGA, you can learn from anywhere on the planet and receive the same qualifications, there are no geographical or socio-economic restrictions.

BGA is a young, fresh and exciting alternative to secondary education which focuses on the individual; it removes the four walls, the learning by heart, the stress of regular school timetables and peer pressure, the judgement, etc., to encourage individual, free-thinking, inspired and motivated young individuals to be ready for their next phase of life out in the world.

With 1000+ learners leading the way for the evolution of the BGA educational model, there are currently more than fifty hubs across the globe, with locations in; Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and the USA.

