2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 109,500

Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 109,500

Ground Floor Bungalow with separate entrance, private garden Torreblanca area in Torrevieja, 15 minutes walking to the beach of La Mata on the Costa Blanca. Housing on the ground floor, independent entrance, 45m2 of housing, 70m2 of private garden, parking in the urbanization. It consists of 2 bedrooms, living room with kitchen and bathroom. Corner house with bedrooms and living-dining room distributed to the outside It has a large private garden of about 70m2 with a porch of 11.60m2 and a storage room. Housing to move into, ideal to enjoy the sun, the temperature of the Costa Blanca, with… See full property details