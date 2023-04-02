MALAGA CF could be due some much-needed good fortune with the news their stadium may be set to undergo a major expansion courtesy of the Spanish taxpayer.

As part of Spain’s joint bid for the 2030 World Cup, in conjunction with neighbours Portugal and Morocco, the 30,000 seater La Rosaleda Stadium could become a host venue.

The three institutions that own the stadium – Malaga City Hall, the Diputación Provincial Authority and Malaga CF – presented the results of a study commissioned to examine the potential expansion on Friday.

The plans would retain much of the current structure, but increase capacity to around 45,000, in line with FIFA requirements for hosting a World Cup group-stage game.

Malaga CF’s stadium, La Roselada, could be set for an expansion if Spain wins its joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup (Credit Image: © Vegard GrÃ˜Tt/Bildbyran via ZUMA Press)

On top of the stadium expansion, the project also includes plans to revitalise the surrounding area.

The owners of the stadium have been working on the project for several months, and have now publicised the initial plans, although they still need to be developed and refined.

The joint bid between the Iberian and Maghreb countries for the World Cup 2030was announced earlier this month.

“The Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to present a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup,” King Mohammed V said in a statement.

“This joint bid, which is unprecedented in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds. It will also bring out the best in all of us – in effect, a combination of genius, creativity, experience, and means.”

The 2030 World Cup hosts will be selected in September 2024, with co-hosting bids from South America and Europe expected to be the favourites.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay have also prepared a joint bid, capitalising on the fact that the 2030 will mark the tournament’s 100th anniversary, which was hosted in Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are also reportedly preparing their own rival, east Mediterranean bid.

READ MORE: