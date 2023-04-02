AS JAMIE Oliver found out when he put chorizo in paella, or The Times journalist Chris Haslam when he wrote a tongue-in-cheek column about how to be Spanish, Twitter users from Spain can easily be provoked.

Armed with that knowledge on Saturday morning, as I was recycling my son’s leftover dinner into a pretty disgusting-looking omelette, containing peas, sausages and chunks of cheese, I thought I would take my life into my hands and use the image of the breakfast as part of an April Fool’s joke.

‘Made a lovely Spanish tortilla this morning, yum,’ was the text that I wrote to accompany it.

Made a lovely Spanish tortilla this morning, yum pic.twitter.com/O5tkqBkREK — Simon Hunter (@simoninmadrid) April 1, 2023

As I hit ‘publish’, I had the feeling that I was lighting a blue touchpaper and that it was time to stand well back.

Some 24 hours later and the tweet had racked up more than 812,000 views and 1,200 comments.

You are a terrorist ? — Pedro L.A. (@Von_Aurre) April 2, 2023

Despite a retweet at 12pm by me to make clear this was an April Fool, many Spaniards entirely missed the joke – El día de los inocentes, the equivalent in Spain, is of course on December 28.

The comments ranged from people insisting I be deported, accusations that I was ‘a terrorist’, and that my Spanish residency had been cancelled.

Many were kind enough to point out exactly what the real ingredients of a Spanish tortilla are: olive oil, eggs, potatoes, onion and salt (the inclusion of onion is, admittedly, controversial, but that is an article for another day).

April Fool, Simon. BTW: your Spanish residency visa has been canceled. Enjoy Brexit. — ???? ???? (@emilio_robles) April 2, 2023

The tweet was shared by British concert pianist and Madrid resident James Rhodes (who got the joke… I think) and even made it into the Spanish edition of the Huffington Post.

Can’t talk buddy. Eating my lunch. pic.twitter.com/agHnjIlliW — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) April 1, 2023

There were also hundreds of insults, but I took them all in good humour. As one Twitter user pointed out, there are some things you don’t joke about with Spaniards…