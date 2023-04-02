4 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool garage - € 349,950

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 4 beds 3 baths € 349,950

This Corner, South Facing, Four Bedroom Detached Villa in Lo Pepin is located within a prominent area with great views, towards the back of Ciudad Quesada, close to Pueblo Bravo & Doña Pepa. Situated within a few minutes drive to the local amenities and facilities, including main brand supermarkets, shops, restaurants and more… Not forgetting the well established, blue flag and award winning beaches only an 8 minute drive away at Guardamar del Segura. This superb property consists of the main villa + studio annex. Comprising in the main villa of a separate fully fitted kitchen, modern… See full property details