A new trainline from private operator Iryo became last Friday the first ever high-speed train not operated by Renfe to arrive in Málaga.

The three Andalucian routes started operating this Friday with four daily services, two in each direction, with the aim of reaching 10 trips each day in Malaga by June, two of them with a stop in Antequera.

The liberalisation of the market is expected to lead to cheaper journeys. For now, Iryo is offering cheaper tickets than those established by Renfe.

