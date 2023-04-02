Spanish railway company Renfe has started selling AVE tickets connecting Málaga, Sevilla, Córdoba and Granada with the rest of Spain for the period between June 1 and September 30.

This is due to the improvement works programmed in the province of Córdoba, which will limit Renfe´s operating capacity. The company has modified its offer to facilitate the mobility of its customers and guarantee the reliability of the new schedules established.

Summer tickets are now available. Photo by Carlos Teixidor: Creative Commons

As a consequence of these works, the usual timetables of the high-speed trains that link Andalucía’s main cities with the rest of the Spanish territory will be modified. This will lead to small increments in the duration of the journeys, mostly the ones to Madrid and Barcelona.

In addition, regional Alvia and Intercity trains to Cádiz, Huelva and Algeciras within the same period are also to be rescheduled and will be available to buy after Easter.

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.renfe.com/es/es