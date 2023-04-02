A GIBRALTAR man who choked and threatened to kill a pregnant woman sentenced to eight months in prison.

Imad El Haik Massaoud, 33, of Prince Edwards Road, pleaded guilty to three charges of common assault and threatening to kill the victim.

Royal Gibraltar Police said that Massaoud committed the crime on October 2 at about 3am.

He was returning to his home and under the influence of drink or drugs.

The pregnant woman was scared of him and tried to run away.

She then shouted, ‘Call the police!’ as Massaoud dragged her back into his home.

He then started to choke her with both of his hands around his neck while saying, ‘I’m going to kill you!’.

She managed to free herself just enough to contact the police.

As officers headed to the address, Massaoud heard the woman on the phone and started to choke her again.

He slapped her and pushed his fingers into her face with the police control room staff hearing him say he was going to kill her again.

Then the phoneline went dead.

Police officers broke down the front door when they arrived and physically separated Massaoud from the victim.

They then handcuffed him and arrested him.

The Magistrates Court sentenced him to eight months for the threats to kill, and three months each for two of the common assault charges.

But he left prison on March 29, the day the court sentenced him, after spending time waiting for his trial.

“If you are a victim of domestic abuse or you know someone who is, please contact the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team in the strictest of confidence,” the police said.

