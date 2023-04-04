The Balearic Government has allocated €1.2m to supporting deaf and hard of hearing children in educational settings.
Funds will go towards hiring sign language interpreters to allow increased support for 326 pupils who require these services.
Currently the Islands have 9 specialists working in this domain but the aid will be extended in order to improve the normalization and inclusion of school age children with hearing difficulties and ensure equal opportunities.
- READ MORE:
Schools in Spain’s Costa Blanca and Valencia areas have biggest number of Ukraine refugee children
- Man’s best friend helps children with mental health problems in Spain’s Barcelona
- Nearly half of Spain’s families pay for children to get private lessons