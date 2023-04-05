4 bedroom Villa for sale in Palmanova with pool garage - € 895,000

Palmanova, Majorca 4 beds 3 baths € 895,000

Large 4 bedroom house in Palmanova Large 4 bedroom house with private pool. Located in the very sought after area of Palmanova. Facing south west you have the benefit of sun on the pool most of the day. There is a fully fitted new kitchen with utility area. A spacious lounge which leads on to the terrace and garden area where you can enjoy the facility of a good size swimming pool in the summer months and a hot tub in the winter months. There are 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the upper floor and 2 of the bedrooms have their own terraces. All bedrooms are air conditioned. A fourth… See full property details