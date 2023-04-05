ONE PERSON died and eight other people were injured on Wednesday after a van they were travelling in veered off the AP-7 motorway in Pilar de la Horadada.

The Guardia Civil said the deceased man, 38, was the vehicle driver.

The van flipped over close to the Dehesa de Campoamor exit shortly before 7.00am.

The vehicle was taking the passengers to work and the occupants were left trapped inside after it rolled over several times.

Torrevieja firefighters managed to free all of the surviving travellers with two of them, aged 28 and 19, said to have sustained serious injuries.

They were taken to the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela.