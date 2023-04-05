CHAOS ensued in Mallorca last night after gang war broke out when one gypsy family reportedly tried to rob another while disguised as Guardia Civil.

One group, armed with knives and other weapons and purporting to be agents of the state, carried out an early hours raid on a marijuana farm in the town of Son Ferriol near Palma, Ultima Hora report.

A vicious fight soon erupted when confronted by the farm owners, leaving as many as 12 people suffering knife wounds and six arrests.

The arrested were all Spanish nationals aged between 30 and 33 and members of the two gypsy families. It is expected that more arrests will be made.

According to police sources, the fight started around 12:30am and quickly escalated into a bloody confrontation, leaving many people requiring hospitalisation at Son Espases and Son Llàtzer hospitals.

The police are still trying to piece together what happened as the two sides’ versions of events are contradictory and unreliable.

The families gave conflicting accounts of the events, with some claiming that the fight was over a wedding and others claiming it was over cockfighting.

They also could not agree on where the incident took place, with the town of Sant Joan also named.

The clashes came during a period when the emergency service 112 number was down for some residents across the Balearic Islands for over nine hours.

