AN Asturias mother and daughter are receiving hospital treatment after surviving a fifth-floor apartment window leap in Aviles on Wednesday.

Hours earlier, the woman’s father and her ex-partner had been arrested after a violent confrontation at her parent’s home in the same apartment block.

Authorities had recently restored visitation rights to the father of the seven-year-old girl.

At around 10.20am, witnesses having breakfast at an establishment outside the apartment block on Avenida de Los Telares saw a woman put a ladder onto the inside of a fifth-floor window and climb outside holding a girl in her arms.

The child screamed for her mother not to throw her out, but seconds later both fell and landed on top of a car, as opposed to the concrete ground.

The mother, in her mid-forties, nevertheless suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Oviedo.

Eye-witnesses said her daughter ‘was not so seriously injured’ and she was admitted to the University Hospital of San Agustin de Aviles.

The emergency did not stop there as the woman’s mother had to be treated by paramedics after slashing her wrists after finding out what happened.

She was taken to hospital but her injuries were not life-threatening.

The woman who threw herself out of the window filed a gender violence report in 2016 when her daughter was just a baby.

No subsequent complaints were filed.

The first police presence at the apartments was the fight between her father and ex-partner, with the woman’s parent having taken out a restraining order against the former boyfriend.

Police arrived at the tome and discovered a baseball bat, a hammer, a kitchen knife and some pepper spray used in the showdown, with both men requiring hospital treatment before their formal arrest.