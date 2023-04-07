THE Murcia Mental Health Federation has been awarded the Gold Medal of the City for 25 years of defending the rights and serving the needs of people with mental health problems and their families.

Coordinator Rosa Garrigos said: “We are very happy and grateful to all the people who have helped us in these 25 years and who are the true heroes of this recognition.”

The federation offers mental health counselling and care for those with mental health disorders, as well as legal advice, including to people in prison.

The medal will also be awarded to la Plataforma ILP del Mar Menor for protecting Europe’s largest salt water lagoon and cyclist Alejandro Valverde.

