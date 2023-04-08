IT has been something of a silent takeover.

But in just seven years an ambitious Israeli group has acquired 17 hotels in Spain.

In the last year alone, the Leonardo chain has bought eight hotels in the country, with six in the Balearic Islands and one in Fuengirola.

The giant €200m-plus splurge includes its first purchase on the Costa del Sol, the Leonardo Hotel Fuengirola, which has had a total refit.

Opening last week, the 184-room hotel is an emblematic hostelry with breathtaking views along the coast and over to Morocco.

Bought last March the hotel has had a year of total renovation, overhauling the furniture and decor.

“We want to be part of the revitalisation of this classic tourist destination, providing quality, comfort and service in the style of the Leonardo brand,” explained hotel manager Antonio Cantos.

The revamped Leonardo Hotel in Fuengirola

The new look hotel, which is just a few paces to the beach and marina, has had a comprehensive overhaul of all its rooms by the group’s head designer Andreas Neudham.

In the latest Spanish splurge, the chain has also acquired the famous OD hotel in Mallorca, which has now just reopened as the Leonardo Boutique Hotel Mallorca Port Portals.

The 77-room design hotel – long popular with a hip island crowd and visiting DJs – has maintained its charm, while adding numerous stylish touches.

In addition, the group has added the frontline beach hotel Royal Palmanova and the Royal Mallorca, which will open shortly.

Meanwhile three more hotels are due to reopen after a complete overhaul in the Santa Eularia and San Antonio areas.

All of the hotels have been completely rebranded and taken to the standard of the Leonardo group, which owns 230 hotels in 111 destinations worldwide.

The global hotel chain – which has five different brands, including NYX and Herods – was launched by Israeli businessman David Fattal in 1998.

Last year, it also bought Hotel Dilly, in London, which is expected to have a total cost – including renovation – of 103 million euros.

The hotel group is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

For more information visit www.leonardo-hotels.es